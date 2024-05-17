Weather Forecast: Moving into a cooler and wet weather pattern

MISSOULA — Scattered showers will stick around through your Friday afternoon. These will be most widespread across northwest Montana with highs today in the upper 40s and 50s.

Breezy winds will continue into this evening as well with gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph possible.

Taking a look at the weekend, expect a dry day with highs in the 60s on Saturday. Sunday will see a return of rain showers with highs falling back into the 50s.

Next week will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s with scattered rain showers possible each day through the week.

