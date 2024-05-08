Weather Forecast: Much warmer temperatures on the way

MISSOULA — Rain showers and mountain snow will be coming to an end this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are running mostly in the 50s.

High pressure builds to end the week and weekend.

Highs will warm into the 60s Thursday, 70s Friday then upper 70s to low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Lower elevations in Idaho such as Orofino could even see temperatures reach the low 90s.

High pressure breaks down next week with temperatures returning to seasonal normal with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s by Tuesday.