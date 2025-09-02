Weather Forecast: Near record heat through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Near record or record-breaking heat will be felt across Western Montana through Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Kootenai/Cabinet and Lower Clark Fork Region through Wednesday. This includes locations around Troy, Libby, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Plains.

Temperatures here will be between 97° and 105° on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Near record heat through Wednesday

Temperatures will remain hot, but begin to slowly step down to end the week with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

The weekend is shaping up to be cooler, however, still above normal with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

