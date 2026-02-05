Weather Forecast: Near record highs the next couple of days

MISSOULA — High pressure continues to bring significantly above average temperatures to the Treasure State Thursday, with the next couple of days remaining in record high territory.

Highs will range from the upper 40s in valleys (especially in NW Montana) that see weak inversions develop to the low 60s… average for early February is low to mid 30s depending on exact location.

Dry and stagnant conditions will continue with a mix of clouds and sun (with some patchy morning fog) through Saturday before a pattern change arrives later this weekend.

During the Sunday and Monday time frame, a cold front will move through the Northern Rockies, dropping highs into the low 40s by Monday with widely scattered mountain snow and valley rain (maybe switching to light valley snow Monday morning). While it won’t be a blockbuster system, the door opens for other systems to move into the newly developed trough.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: