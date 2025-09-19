Weather Forecast: Near record highs to start the weekend

MISSOULA - Warm, sunny and dry conditions will continue through Saturday with highs topping out in record high territory for some in the upper 70s to upper 80s! Breezy conditions look to develop by the afternoon with gusts in the 15-25mph range.

Sunday will feature a bigger (albeit brief) change in our otherwise “high-pressure-dominated” forecast as a Pacific trough of low pressure/cold front blasts through. It will bring gusty west winds of 25 mph to 40 mph, creating choppy conditions on area lakes - especially Flathead Lake, where 2’-4’ wave heights are likely.

Erin Yost

We’ll also see the development of scattered showers and thunderstorms along the frontal passage with highs dropping quite a bit behind it into the upper 60s to low 70s.

With a cooler airmass in place, Monday morning will be quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Low-lying areas * could * see their first frost… potentially Tuesday morning, too!

A brief ridge builds early next week with warm and dry conditions again before a more unsettled pattern could return from Thursday onwards.

