Weather Forecast: Next round of snow Saturday night - Sunday morning

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies for this Friday afternoon with highs ranging in the teens for the Mission and Flathead valleys then mostly 20s and low 30s everywhere else.

Expect a few light snow showers to continue this afternoon but generally, they will be ending by the evening.

Although nothing major, active weather will continue into the weekend with warming temperatures.

This will bring scattered snow, rain/snow, rain or freezing rain to Western Montana valleys with light snow continuing in the mountains.

Expect highs in the low to upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

The best chance for precipitation this weekend will be Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Expect light snow in the mountains and in the valleys of Northwest Montana. Here, expect around 1"-to-3" of snow.

The valleys of west-central and southwest Montana will be warmer, so instead of snow these locations will see a mix of rain/snow or freezing rain.

The same set continues into next week with a light mix of precipitation in the valleys and light snow in the mountains.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

