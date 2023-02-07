Weather Forecast: Next system brings cold front, gusty winds, and precipitation

MISSOULA — The next winter weather system is bringing a cold front, gusty winds, and mixed precipitation to western Montana on Tuesday night - Wednesday morning.

Right now, model runs are showing the storm moving in between 4 - 5:30 PM. For the most part, this storm will have the hardest impact on the mountains. Ranges except for Anaconda-Pintlar are expecting around a foot of snow, meaning passes like Lookout and Lolo are could see poor road conditions as the snow accumulates.

Ahead of the precipitation, a cold front will drop temperatures about 6-9 degrees, with wind gusts rising to anywhere between 20-40 MPH. Overall, the cold front and gusty winds will be short-lived, with the precipitation hanging around more.

In the valleys, storm totals are looking very light. With the cold front only taking temperatures right around freezing, most roads should just see water ponding and less ice.

By Wednesday afternoon, most precipitation looks to taper off. The rest of this week is mostly dry - however, it's still looking pretty cloudy.