Weather Forecast: Next system moves in Thursday

MISSOULA — Cloudy skies with a few light snow showers or flurries will be possible Wednesday. Highs will be right around to slightly above normal topping out in the low to mid 30s.

A stronger system will bring more widespread mountain snow and valley rain/snow Thursday. Models are also showing signs for snow bands to develop after sunset on Thursday for west-central and southwest Montana. If these happen, quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow will be possible. Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will build once again this weekend and continue into next week. This will bring a return to quiet and dry weather with valley inversions again setting up.

