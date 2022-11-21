Weather Forecast: Next system moves in Tuesday night

MISSOULA - Valley inversion are on full display again today across western Montana.

Highs in the valleys are only in the 20s, while higher elevations are able to climb into the 30s and even low 40s.

Valley inversions will be able to hang on for west-central and northwest Montana Tuesday.

The valleys of southwest Montana are showing signs of breaking the inversions, if this happens expect temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 30s.

A low pressure system bringing pacific moisture moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Mountains will generally see all snow with this with around 1"-4" possible over the passes.

Valleys could see a mix of snow, rain/snow or freezing rain just depending on temperatures.

The best chance for precipitation to fall as all snow will be for locations across northwest Montana.

There is a small chance that valleys could see 1-2" of snow Tuesday night.

High pressure will rebuild to end the week, expect highs in the 30s to low 40s Thursday and Friday.

