Weather Forecast: Next system Thursday night and Friday

MISSOULA — A high pressure ridge keeps us dry with some sunshine and cool temperatures through Thursday.

Most will see highs in the 20s, however, the Bitterroot Valley may be able to warm into the 30s by Thursday. Our next weather system comes in the form of a cold front on Thursday night and Friday.

The cold front will bring snow back to the forecast during this time. Right now, models have the heaviest snow falling in the Glacier Region, Mission Valley, Seeley/Swan Valley and the I-90 corridor from Lookout Pass to Butte. These areas could see around 2"-to-3" of snow through Friday. While all other locations receive around 1/2"-to-2".

Behind the front highs will be back in the 20s and lows in the 0s or below 0° for the weekend.

