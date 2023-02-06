Weather Forecast: Next system arrives Tuesday night

MISSOULA - Other than a few mountain snow showers, we are looking at mostly dry conditions Monday with highs in the 30s to low 40s.

A system will bring more widespread precipitation Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Precipitation will start in Northwest Montana as mountain snow and valley rain/snow Tuesday afternoon, then move south into west-central and southwest Montana Tuesday night.

Most of the snow falls in the mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and the Glacier region with Lookout, Lolo and Marias passes seeing 5" to 10" of snow by Wednesday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected as of now in the valleys.

Dry weather sets up Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

The weekend will bring a chance of precipitation back, however, with temperatures remaining in the 30s to low 40s.

Mountains can expect light snow with a wintry mix in the valleys.

