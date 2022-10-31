Weather Forecast: Next winter storm moves in Tuesday night

MISSOULA - Overall, pretty nice weather is expected for this Halloween. Trick-or-Treat temperatures should range in the 40s to low 50s.

The only thing to watch will be a chance of some light rain across northwest Montana.

For your Tuesday, expect rain showers to continue across northwest Montana while west-central and southwest Montana remain mostly dry with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Our next winter storm will bring snow back to both mountains and valleys Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

This system will primarily impact northwest Montana while bringing the first accumulating snow of the year to the valleys.

The Mission and Flathead valleys — primarily north of Polson could see 2"-to-4" of snow. The Glacier Region could pick up around 3"-to-6" of snow.

West-central and southwest Montana valleys will see mostly a rain/snow mix with little snow accumulation expected.

Mountain Passes will become snow-covered with winter driving conditions.

Marias and Lookout passes will be most impacted by this storm.

Between 5" and 10" could fall over Marias Pass with 4" to 8" possible over Lookout Pass.

Active weather will continue off and on Through Saturday with mountain snow and valley rain/snow.

Next week, we are watching for the coldest air of the season to impact western Montana.

Right now, models are showing highs dropping into the 20s and 30s by Monday with snow.

Stay tuned.

