Weather Forecast: Nice fall weather this week

MISSOULA — Another mild and dry fall day is ahead of us Monday. Highs will mostly range in the low to upper 60s. However, lower elevations along the MT/ID border, Troy, Libby and Trout Creek could again see low 70s.

After today temperatures will cool, however, stay slightly above seasonal averages. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s Tuesday through Friday.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, models are showing a trough of low pressure developing Friday afternoon. This looks to drop temperatures into the 50s with scattered rain showers developing Saturday and Sunday.