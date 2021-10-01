Weather Forecast: Nice fall weekend

MISSOULA — A weak cold front will bring more clouds, slightly cooler temperatures and a few isolated showers, primarily to northwest Montana Friday. High temperatures will top out in the 60s.

High pressure sets up this weekend and continues through the beginning of next week. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will then be running around 10-15 degrees above average Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

By the end of next week, models are showing the high pressure ridge breaking down and a trough of low pressure taking it's place. While details are unclear, the overall trend looks to shift to a cooler and wetter weather pattern by next weekend.