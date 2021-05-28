Weather Forecast: Nice weather for the Memorial Day Weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at some breezy winds and cooler temperatures Friday. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds gusting around 25-30 mph. Scattered rain showers will also be possible today with most of those falling across northwest Montana.

We begin to warm up and dry out for the Weekend. Highs will to out in the 60s to low 70s Saturday and low to mid 70s Sunday with a lot of sunshine overhead.

High pressure will continue to strengthen moving into next week. As it does, very warm air will build in across the northern Rockies. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

The warmest temperatures will come Wednesday and Thursday. Western Montana will see temperatures in the low to upper 80s with some areas even reaching 90 degrees. The lower elevations of Idaho will see temperatures in the 90s with some areas like Orofino even approaching 100 degrees.