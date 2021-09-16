Weather Forecast: Nice weather to end the week

MISSOULA — Looking at an overall nice day Thursday with sunny skies and high temperatures topping out in the 60s.

Clouds will start to build in Friday in front of our next system that moves in over the weekend. Warmer temperatures are expected with highs returning to the 70s.

The low pressure system is still on track this weekend, however, the slower movement of this system is pushing the best rain chances back to Sunday and Monday of next week.

Right now, models are showing rain chances making their way into northwest Montana by Saturday afternoon. This will lead to cooler temperatures for northwest Montana with highs in the 60s. West-central and southwest Montana look to remain mostly dry Saturday with highs remaining in the 70s.

The low pressure will move through the northern Rockies Sunday into Monday. The most widespread rain is expected Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. High temperatures across western Montana will only reach the 50s on both these days.