Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Northwest Montana rain today

NW Montana Rain Wednesday
Lewis
NW Montana Rain Wednesday
Posted at 2:02 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 16:11:46-04

MISSOULA — Cooler temperatures and breezy winds are being felt today across western Montana.

Highs are mostly in the 60s with winds gusting around 25-to-30 mph.

Rain showers are again popping up out there, with most of those impacting northwest Montana.

Temperatures remain in the 60s Thursday before returning to the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, a much cooler weather pattern sets up.

The highs drop into the 60s Sunday then 50s to low 60s Monday through Wednesday.

Off-and-on rain showers will set up Sunday through Wednesday as well.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!