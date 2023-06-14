Weather Forecast: Northwest Montana rain today

MISSOULA — Cooler temperatures and breezy winds are being felt today across western Montana.

Highs are mostly in the 60s with winds gusting around 25-to-30 mph.

Rain showers are again popping up out there, with most of those impacting northwest Montana.

Temperatures remain in the 60s Thursday before returning to the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, a much cooler weather pattern sets up.

The highs drop into the 60s Sunday then 50s to low 60s Monday through Wednesday.

Off-and-on rain showers will set up Sunday through Wednesday as well.