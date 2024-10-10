Weather Forecast: Not much change to the weather through the weekend

MISSOULA — It will be a bit cooler today with highs running in the 60s. Expect some clearing through the afternoon and evening as high pressure returns Friday into the weekend.

Clearing skies is good news as we have a great chance for the Aurora tonight! The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch with a KP value of 8 possible. For reference, the storm Monday night produced a KP value of 7.



High pressure quickly returns as temperatures warm back into the 70s for the weekend and even into the start of next week. Smoky and hazy skies will continue to impact west-central and southwest Montana.

Models are showing a pattern change by around Thursday of next week. Right now, temperatures look to drop into the 40s and low 50s with valley rain and mountain snow.

We'll continue to update this moving forward.

