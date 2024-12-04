Weather Forecast: Not much change until Saturday

MISSOULA — Not much change as high pressure and inversions continue through Friday. The fog did make it into the Missoula Valley this morning. Expect this now through Friday as well.

Stuck under the inversions temperatures remain cold, however, those that break free of the inversions (Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake, Butte, Darby) will see highs in the 40s even low 50s.

Our next system brings a chance for mountain snow and valley rain/snow or even freezing rain on Saturday. Temperatures will warm as this system moves in with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak cold front allows for some valley rain/snow and mountain snow on Sunday as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 30s.

