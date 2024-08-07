Weather Forecast: Off and on showers continue to end the week

Watch Now
MISSOULA — We are looking at another day with a few showers or thunderstorms. No strong storms are expected and they will primarily form along and north of the I-90 corridor.

Expect mostly sunny skies Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Another round of showers and storms will move in Friday as a low pressure system tracks to our south. These will be most widespread along and south of the I-90 corridor.

Temperatures remain in the 70s to low 80s through the weekend along with a few showers and storms sticking around during the afternoon.

