Weather Forecast: Off and on snow chances for the weekend

Chances for scattered snow showers continue through the weekend, with another arctic blast coming Monday.
Dani Hallows
MISSOULA — Off and on snow showers continue this morning and they will continue through the weekend.

Overall, showers have been light and steady, but heavier snow showers are falling in Southwest Montana. Visibility and drive times will be affected by this snow. A Winter Storm Warning was posted for the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys.

Roads are not looking great again today. We have a mix of snow, ice, and slush being reported. Please take your time commuting and stay warm when headed out!

Later today, the showers should die out again before returning on Saturday and Sunday. Generally, potential snow totals are not reaching much higher than an additional 3" on the model runs.

More arctic air arrives next week. Highs will drop another 10s into the teens and overnight lows (without wind chill) will drop to below zero. Basically, we're not done with winter weather just yet.

