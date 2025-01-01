Weather Forecast: Off and on snow into the weekend

MISSOULA — Light snow in the forecast for your Wednesday. Really, no impacts are expected in the valleys with some light accumulation in the mountains. Highs today will be in the 20s to low 30s.

Expect the same setup on Thursday with light snow or flurries off and on throughout the day.

A stronger system will bring more widespread snow to the region Friday into Saturday morning. The biggest uncertainty here will be temperatures.

Right now, areas along and south of the I-90 corridor look to warm enough to have rain mix in with the snow keeping snow amounts minimal.

Locations north of I-90 look to remain cold enough for precipitation to remain all snow. It's still a bit too early to talk about exact snow amounts, however, valleys in Northwest Montana should prepare for snow-covered roads along with several inches of snow by Saturday morning.

Mountains and mountain passes will see almost continuous snowfall through the weekend, which is great news for ski resorts and our snowpack.

However, if traveling over mountain passes, especially along the Montana/Idaho border and Marias Pass in the Glacier Region be prepared for winter driving conditions and snow-covered roads.