Weather Forecast: Off and on snow through tonight

MISSOULA — Off and on snow will continue for western Montana this afternoon and evening.

A total of 1"-to-3" will be possible in the mountains with just light snow in the valleys.

However, some stronger bands could quickly cover valley roads with a layer of snow.

Our next system will bring light snow primarily to Southwest Montana tomorrow morning.

The Bitterroot Valley, along with areas around Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Anaconda, could be waking up to some light snow Tuesday morning.

The forecast shows chances for very light snow or flurries to continue Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 30s.

High pressure will move in Friday leading to drier and warmer weather with highs in the mid and upper 40s for the weekend.