Weather Forecast: Off and on snow through Wednesday

MISSOULA — Snow showers are again developing this afternoon and will continue into the evening. While most of us see just light snow, there is the chance for some snow bands to develop. Those that fall under the heavier bands will see bursts of moderate to heavy snow along with rapidly changing road conditions. The heaviest snow is expected in the mountains and over mountain passes.

Temperatures moderate by Wednesday with highs returning to the 40s. Light snow will develop in the mountains with a few light rain/snow showers in the valleys.

Another strong cold front will bring mountain snow along with valley rain or rain/snow Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday then 30s Friday.

Active weather will continue for the weekend with scattered snow showers and highs mostly in the 30s.