Weather Forecast: Off and on wintry mix continues into Wednesday

MISSOULA — Weak waves of moisture will continue to move through Western Montana this evening into Wednesday morning.

Light snow is anticipated in the mountains with scattered snow, rain/snow or freezing rain in the valleys.

Drier weather moves in Thursday through Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the 40s.

Sunday will start out sunny and dry, however, clouds will increase in the afternoon with scattered rain showers developing as a cold front approaches.

This cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday. It's still too early to talk about specific details, however, gusty winds and snow can be expected with this front.

The highs will drop into the 20s and low 30s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.