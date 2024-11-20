Weather Forecast: Off/on rain and snow headed to Western Montana

MISSOULA — Over the next several days, an atmospheric river will bring several pulses of wet weather to Western Montana. For some areas, the snow has already started!

Expect off-and-on rain/snow mix in the valleys through Thursday, with heavy snow for the mountains. By Friday, temperatures look to warm enough for precipitation to turn into just rain, but showers will continue all the way to Saturday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued due to the possible quick changing of road conditions. A few expire today, with most advisories for mountain ranges/passes continuing into tomorrow. It it likely though, that advisories will change slightly and be re-issued through Saturday.

Overall, western Montana is mainly getting the outskirts of this atmospheric river/bomb cyclone situation. The biggest impacts have already started for western Washington, where thousands are without power and trees are down due to wind.

Freezing temperatures will make for rough travel tomorrow morning, but again, a warm-up Friday should help road conditions in time for the weekend.