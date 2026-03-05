Weather Forecast: Off & on showers to end the week; bigger system moves in Sunday

Missoula - Our current system has moved through a lot slower than expected which has contributed to more snowfall than predicted for southwest Montana (in elevations generally above 5,000'). Additional light accumulation is possible running into the early morning hours Friday, but ultimately, the system continues to move out of the region to the southeast. Lows tonight will range from the mid 20s to low 30s.

Weather Forecast: 3.5.26

Friday will feature a few sun breaks, an isolated shower or two and average highs in the mid 40s under a northwesterly flow.

More of the same is expected Saturday with highs now in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Beginning Sunday, a potent system will begin to impact the northern Rockies with highs in the 50s. An atmospheric river will initially target northwest Montana before shifting southward as a potent cold front crosses the region on Monday. While this front will drop snow levels to valley floors, I think wind will be the biggest impact. Right now, valley locations could easily see gusts in the 30-50mph range with 50-70mph possible in the highest terrain on Sunday and Monday.

Highs will drop into the mid to upper 40s for Monday and into the upper 30s for Tuesday allowing that potential for valley snow. While it's still to early to call potential valley accumulations, it will be difficult regardless due to warming ground temperatures this time of year. Still, travel impacts will be possible and very likely at pass level+.

Much of next week is looking cooler and active.