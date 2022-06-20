Weather Forecast: One more cool and rainy day

MISSOULA — Looking at another cool and wet day Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will be widespread and continue off and on through the day. Some showers could produce periods of heavy rain.

After today, high pressure will build in leading to warmer and drier air for the rest of the week. High temperatures will warm into the 70s Tuesday then continue to warm into the mid 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week.

This trend will continue into the weekend with highs expected to remain in the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday.