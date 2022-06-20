Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: One more cool and rainy day

Posted at 6:20 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 09:54:14-04

MISSOULA — Looking at another cool and wet day Monday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Showers will be widespread and continue off and on through the day. Some showers could produce periods of heavy rain.

After today, high pressure will build in leading to warmer and drier air for the rest of the week. High temperatures will warm into the 70s Tuesday then continue to warm into the mid 70s and low 80s for the rest of the week.

This trend will continue into the weekend with highs expected to remain in the 70s and 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover