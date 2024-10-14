Weather Forecast: One more day in the 70s

MISSOULA — Advice for today and tomorrow... try to get out and enjoy the 70° weather!

It's still be a bit hazy, but with high pressure in place expect sunny skies through Tuesday.

Changes start Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. Highs Wednesday drop into the 60s with scattered rain showers as well.

The cold front will then pass through Wednesday night dropping highs into the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Rain will transition to snow in the mountains Wednesday night and Thursday.

This will be the first chance for mountain passes to pick up snow. Early numbers show around 2"-to-4" possible by Friday morning.

Valleys could also see a little snow mix with rain Thursday night, right now no impacts are expected.

