Weather Forecast: One more day of high fire danger

MISSOULA — Looking at high fire danger again Thursday with gusty winds leading to another Red Flag Warning. This warning runs through 9 pm tonight with gusts of 30-40 mph possible.

A Lake Wind Advisory is also in place Thursday as gusty winds create choppy lake conditions on Flathead Lake. Expect wave heights of around 1-3 ft.

Winds will finally calm down Friday with temperatures running a bit cooler as well, expect highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Saturday morning, a push of Monsoon moisture will bring a chance for showers and storms to west-central and southwest Montana. These showers will be most likely Saturday morning before clearing skies and sunshine return for the afternoon.

Another warm up is expected next week with as high pressure builds. Models have been steadily increasing temperatures with another round of 90s and 100s possible by next Monday and Tuesday.