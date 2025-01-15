Weather Forecast: One more day of high pressure

MISSOULA — High pressure continues today with cold temperatures trapped in the valleys.

Those stuck under inversions will see highs in the 20s to mid-30s while those that break free will see temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

As the ridge begins to break down, cold air trapped in the valleys will begin to lift. For this reason, the warmest temperatures of the week are expected Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The weather begins to change Friday as the coldest air mass of the season moves in for the weekend.

As the front approaches snow showers will develop Friday afternoon and evening. Snow is not expected to be heavy, however, snow bands could set up leading to quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow.

The coldest air of the season moves in Saturday - Monday of next week. Highs will be in the low 20s Saturday then 10s Sunday and Monday. During this time lows will be in the single digits or below zero.

