Weather Forecast: One more day of inversions

MISSOULA — One more day of these inversions is expected Friday with highs struggling to get out of the 20s.

Fog and freezing fog may last through most of the day as well.

A cold front approaches the region on Saturday. Scattered valley rain or freezing rain may develop in front of the system on Saturday morning and afternoon.

During this time, inversions will begin to break allowing temperatures to warm into the 40s and potentially even 50s in the Bitterroot Valley.

As the cold front passes through Saturday night, snow showers will develop in the mountains and valleys. This will continue into Sunday.

Only light snow with no major impacts is expected in the valleys.

Snow will return to passes along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region Saturday night and Sunday with snow-covered roads and winter driving conditions expected.

