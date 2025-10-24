Weather Forecast: One more day of our sunny and mild weather

MISSOULA — Looking at one more day with mild, sunny and dry weather as highs range in the low to upper 60s by the afternoon.

Our first of a series of weather systems arrives Saturday. Now, this system is not overly strong, but it will bring an increase in clouds, breezy winds and some rain showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday top out in the 50s.

It looks like our best chance for valley rain and mountain snow will be Saturday night into Sunday morning with more scattered showers into Sunday afternoon. Highs drop into the 40s on Sunday.

Sunday night into Monday morning, a little snow may mix in for some of our valleys, nothing major, but you may see a few flakes here and there. Highs top out only in the upper 30s to low 40s on Monday.

Models show this system quickly moving out with sunny skies and highs in the 50s again by the middle of next week.