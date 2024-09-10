Weather Forecast: One more day of smoke and haze

MISSOULA — One more day of smoke, haze and dry weather before big changes start Wednesday. Highs today will again be in the 80s.

A strong low pressure system moves onshore from the Pacific Ocean dropping temperatures into the 70s Wednesday, the 50s on Thursday and the 50s and 60s on Friday.

This system will also bring widespread, steady rain to all of Western Montana. Models are showing a minimum of 1/2" of rain by Saturday for all of Western Montana.

However, there's a good chance for even more with about a 50% to 60% chance for 1"-to-2" of rain to accumulate Wednesday through Friday.

Snow will also be possible in the mountains Wednesday night through Friday morning. This will primarily impact locations above 7,000 ft. For those planning on recreating in the back country, be prepared for cold and wet conditions.

Rain looks to move out by the weekend leading to a nice Fall-like weekend with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s.

After this, we are looking at another round of rain and cooler weather returning by around Tuesday of next week.

