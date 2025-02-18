Weather Forecast: One more day of snow Wednesday

MISSOULA — We get a brief break from the snow this afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

With the brief clearing skies temperatures will be able to drop quickly tonight. Lows will be in the single digits and teens by Wednesday morning.

Snow quickly returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. This won't be heavy snow, but another 3"-to-6" will be possible in the mountains with 1"-to-3" in the valleys.

After this temperatures quickly warm to end the week and continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s Friday, mid 40s Saturday and Sunday then even upper 40s by Monday of next week.

Another thing to throw into the equation will be rain moving in on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This rain along with warmer temperatures will lead to snow quickly melting. Impacts experienced from previous events similar to this have been; river ice-jam flooding and ponding of water in low lying areas. More details on this as we move closer to next week.