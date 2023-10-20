Weather Forecast: One more dry and sunny day

MISSOULA — The upper 60s and 70s will continue today and tomorrow with sunny skies.

This is around 15º to 20º above normal.

Starting Sunday and continuing into next week, models are showing the ridge breaking down with cooler and active weather moving in.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday, low to mid-50s Monday then upper 40s to mid-50s Tuesday.

Expect rain showers to develop each day.

The coldest air will move in Wednesday and continue into Friday.

This will drop highs into the upper 30s to upper 40s with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Snow showers will also develop Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the mountains and valleys across Northwest Montana.

West-central and Southwest Montana valleys look to stay a bit warmer keeping precipitation falling as mostly rain.

