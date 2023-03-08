Weather Forecast: One more dry day before snow returns Friday

MISSOULA - Dry and cool again Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s.

A weak system will bring some very light snow to west-central and southwest Montana tonight into Thursday morning.

After this clears, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs again in the 30s.

Our next system comes in the form of an atmospheric river from Friday into Saturday.

The main factor in all of this will be temperature.

Here is a current breakdown based on the latest information.

Mountains including mountain passes see all snow with difficult diving expected Friday into Saturday. Valleys in northwest Montana see precipitation fall as mostly snow with snow amounts of 2"-to-6" possible by Saturday. Valleys along and south of I-90 see a rain/snow mix with snow accumulations of up to 2" possible. Most of this will fall Friday morning and then Friday night into Saturday morning as lows drop into the 20s and low 30s.

Sunday will be a brief dry day with highs in the low to mid-40s.

Active weather looks to return as we start next week, however, with temperatures expected to be in the 40s valleys will continue to see rain or a rain/snow mix while mountains see off and on snow.

