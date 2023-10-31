Weather Forecast: One more dry day Wednesday

MISSOULA — Another day with chilly temperatures and valley inversions for much of Western Montana.

Areas that break free of these inversions are in the upper 40s to even 50s, however, those stuck under them are only in the 30s to low 40s.

If inversions can break temperatures will be warmer for all of Western Montana Wednesday with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

An "Atmospheric River" which is basically an extended period of Pacific moisture moves into the Northern Rockies Thursday and continues into next week.

Atmospheric Rivers typically bring "mild" temperatures as they originate in the warmer Pacific Ocean, for this reason, we are expecting mostly rain in the valleys with snow mostly staying above mountain pass level.

The one exception to this may be Thursday as cold air in the valleys could last just long enough for rain/snow or even freezing rain to set up, especially across northwest Montana during the morning.

As it warms up expect off-and-on rain showers each day with highs in the 40s to low 50s into next week.