Weather Forecast: One more hot day

MISSOULA - One more hot and dry day for us before changes set up Friday into the weekend.

The hottest temperatures today will be across west-central and Northwest Montana (along and north of I-90) with highs again well into the 90s.

Southwest Montana will be a bit cooler as more cloud cover and scattered thunderstorms will again develop this afternoon.

Changes will start to be felt Friday as our weather pattern starts to shift.

Again the coolest temperatures will be for southwest Montana with highs in the 80s.

Areas along and north of I-90 will still be warm, just not as warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Friday will be mostly dry with increasing clouds throughout the day.

The best chance for rain will be Friday night into the weekend as a low-pressure system moves through the region.

There is roughly a 50-70% chance of wetting rains greater than .10" of an inch for west-central and Southwest Montana and 20-30% for northwest Montana.

For Southwest Montana, there is a 30-40% chance to see .25" or more. This drops to 10-20% for west-central and northwest Montana.

Monday through Thursday of next week will showcase below-normal temperatures along with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

The highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

