Weather Forecast: One more round of light snow tonight

MISSOULA — One final round of snow moves in this evening. Only light amounts are expected, however, it may do just enough to lead to more icy roads tonight into Thursday morning. Widespread ½"-to-2" is expected in the valleys with 3"-to-6" in the mountains.

After this temperatures quickly warm to end the week and continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the low 40s Friday, mid-40s Saturday and Sunday then even upper 40s by Monday of next week.

Another thing to throw into the equation will be rain moving in on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

This rain along with warmer temperatures will lead to snow quickly melting. Potential impacts to this are river ice-jam flooding and ponding of water in yards and roads.

