MISSOULA — Today is the last warm day today before changes move in for the rest of the week.

Expect sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and maybe even a few 80s.

A cold front brings periods of rain Tuesday through Thursday morning.

The temperatures drop into the 60s Tuesday then the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Things dry out and temperatures rebound a bit toward the end of the week and for the weekend.

Expect mostly to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.