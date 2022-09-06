Weather Forecast: Opportunities for reduced haze on Wednesday could also stoke wildfires

MISSOULA — The hazy air will continue today with temperatures still trending very warm.

On Wednesday, we have two opportunities to clear out the unhealthy air in western Montana, but these opportunities will also stoke current wildfires.

First, we'll see some very gusty winds in the late afternoon hours.

These wind gust speeds could reach up to 50 MPH, with most areas seeing 20-to-40 mph gusts.

Following the winds, southwestern Montana will see some rain and thunderstorm activity around the 6:00 hour.

These storms will move out slowly, bringing light rainfall, winds, and lightning.

Both the winds and the storms will increase chances of fire danger, but could also help move out our hazy skies.

Temperatures will cool down after Wednesday only slightly, still staying above average for September.