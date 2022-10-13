Weather Forecast: Our warm October weather continues

MISSOULA — The ridge of high pressure that has been dominating our weather pattern for the past several weeks continues through this week and even into next week. Highs will remain 10-15 degrees above seasonal normal remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s. Normals are in the mid to upper 50s.

Those that are looking for more seasonal and cool weather, a pattern change is now showing up on many model runs starting the week of October 23. Now since this is 10 days out, exact details are unknown, however, a shift to a more cool and wet weather pattern is looking more likely at that time.