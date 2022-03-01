Weather Forecast: Our wet and mild weather pattern continues

MISSOULA — Rain showers this morning will give way to cloudy skies and mild temperatures this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

This break won't last long as another round of valley rain and mountain snow moves in tonight and continues through Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures remain mild with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s both those days.

A cold front brings cooler air and snow back to all elevations Friday. Snow amounts will remain light for the valleys with just a trace to 2" at most. The mountains will see more snow with some areas picking up 6"-to-8" just in time for the weekend.

Models keep active weather and cooler temperatures in the forecast moving into next week. No major systems are on the horizon, but scattered snow showers will remain in the forecast into next week with high temperatures running a bit below normal topping out in the 30s.

