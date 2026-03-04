Weather Forecast: Pacific system moves in today

Missoula - Winter driving conditions are expected to return across mountain passes (& some valleys east of Hwy. 93) Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as a Pacific trough of low pressure moves into the region.

The heaviest precipitation and worst travel are expected between late this afternoon to about midnight as a cold front moves through the region which will also bring breezy conditions into Thursday.

Snow showers will linger through the Thursday morning commute. Lookout, Lolo & Lost Trail passes are forecast to pick up nearly 5" of snow. Homestake and Marias passes could see up to 3". Lower elevations east of Hwy. 93 (including I-90 from East Missoula to Butte, Highway 200 from Bonner to Ovando, and MT-83 through the Seeley/Swan Valley) should prepare for up to 2" of potentially slushy snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for these areas through 9am Thursday.

If you plan to travel during this window, be prepared to reduce your speed, allow extra time to reach your destination & check road conditions before you head out.

Friday will feature a few off & on rain/snow showers especially for west central & southwest Montana with an otherwise partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 40s.

It looks like we'll stick with a somewhat unsettled pattern for the weekend with hit-or-miss snow showers continuing. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50° Saturday and 50s for Sunday with breezy conditions at times.

Another system looks likely for Monday which could usher in even colder air - something we're watching here in the StormTracker Weather Center!

