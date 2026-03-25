Weather Forecast: Passing cold front provides windy conditions Wednesday

MISSOULA - A passing cold front has brought about a breezy day for most of western Montana. Winds gusts of 35 to 45mph will be likely into early evening with isolated stronger gusts. A few Wind Advisories are in place through 7pm. Isolated power outages and tree damage are possible. Winds will remain elevated overnight, but weaken under 25mph.

PM Weather Forecast: 3.25.26

Snow levels have been high to begin with, but will drop to valley floors by the evening. Light snow (maybe 1"-3") will fall at pass level into Thursday morning. I think the likeliest passes would be Lolo, Lookout & Marias - not so much Lost Trail, MacDonald or Homestake.

After a few morning snow showers, we should see a clearing trend take shape for Thursday. Highs will only top out in the low to mid 40s... a good 5-10° below average.

A warming trend begins Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds in. Highs will top out in the 50s with sunny skies.

Expect more sun than clouds Saturday with upper 50s to mid 60s and partly cloudy skies Sunday similar highs. An isolated shower will be possible by the afternoon.