Weather Forecast: Pattern change still on the way this weekend

Lewis Dortch
Posted at 3:04 PM, Oct 19, 2022
MISSOULA — Another beautiful fall day is on tap Wednesday with highs again running in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday as the high pressure ridge begins to break down. Expect mostly 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Friday will see cloudy skies, gusty winds and cooler temperatures topping out in the 50s. Scattered rain showers will also develop Friday afternoon primarily across northwest Montana.

The biggest impacts will be felt this weekend as much cooler temperatures along with valley rain/snow and mountain snow move in. Elevations above 6,000 ft. could see 6" or more of snow. This will impact many mountain passes and also lead to raw backcountry conditions.

No major impacts due to snow are expected in the valleys, however, some light accumulations on grassy surfaces will be possible by Sunday morning.

Temperatures remain in the 40s with mountain snow and valley rain/snow continuing into next week.

