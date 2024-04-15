Weather Forecast: Pattern changes start today

MISSOULA — Our pleasant and warm weekend conditions are about to change.

Although not here yet, a cold front moving in from British Columbia should arrive tomorrow.

Ahead of the front, gusty winds will pick up today. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for the Flathead and Mission valleys, where choppy conditions will be present on Flathead Lake. Other valleys will also feel a few more gusts ranging between 10-30 MPH through tomorrow.

The winds will be the first sign of change, followed by a drop in temperatures. Today, high temperatures will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. However, these temperatures will cool even more towards Wednesday, where highs are expected to reach the 40s.

Another sign of change will be increased cloud coverage before precipitation arrives late Tuesday. A good chunk of the moisture we are expecting will fall overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. A few flurries may fall Wednesday morning in the valleys, with the the bulk of the snow hitting mountain ranges and mountain passes.

This storm is much needed for us after a dry and warm winter, but it will make things feel very different compared to our weekend weather!