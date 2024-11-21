Weather Forecast: Periods of rain through Saturday

MISSOULA — An atmospheric river will continue to impact western Montana through Saturday. The most steady and heavy precipitation we have seen so far is expected Friday and Saturday with widespread rain moving in.

Rain is not only expected in the valleys but even mountains Friday and Saturday. As snow levels begin to rise heavy rain of 1"-to-2" will be possible in the mountains along the MT/ID border. Valley locations will see between .10"-to-.50" with the heaviest rain expected across northwest Montana.

Saturday night into Sunday morning a cold front will track from east to west across the divide in northwest Montana. This cold front will bring snow back to areas primarily from the Flathead Valley and east. Kalispell, Whitefish, Eureka and Columbia Falls could see 1"-to-3" by Sunday morning. Hungry Horse, West Glacier and Essex could see 3"-to-5" with 6"-to-10" at Marias Pass.

Highs drop into the 20s and 30s Sunday and stay there through most of next week.