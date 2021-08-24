Watch
Weather Forecast: Pleasant and dry weather ahead

Posted at 5:15 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 07:15:04-04

MISSOULA — Very nice weather is expected across the northern Rockies Tuesday as highs top out in the low to mid 70s with sunny skies overhead.

Winds will shift to the southwest Wednesday allowing temperatures to warm closer to seasonal averages. Expect highs to top out in the mid 70s to low 80s. This wind shift will also bring a return to some wildfire smoke from the fires burning in California and Oregon. West-central and southwest Montana will see most of the smoke with a return to hazy skies possible.

Luckily the smoke will not stick around for very long, as a low pressure system enters from British Columbia/Alberta, bringing with it cooler temperatures and another chance for rain Friday into the weekend.

